Benztown, P1 Media Group Team Up

Noted talent consultant STEVE REYNOLDS will be the guest speaker on a BENZTOWN, P1 MEDIA GROUP free webinar this week, THURSDAY, JUNE 25th at 10a (PST) 1:00p (EST) and 7p (CET). REYNOLDS will speak about “Global Radio Ideas: Why Great Talent is Needed More Than Ever.”

This is the second free webinar hosted by BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP for radio professionals around the globe. The webinar is part of its “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series, designed to provide insights gleaned from the companies’ popular GLOBAL RADIO IDEAS FACEBOOK group and from top radio consultants, as radio stations around the world program through the COVID-19 recovery.

The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON. ANDREAS and KEN, along with STEVE REYNOLDS, will cover:

•5 tips to improve your station tomorrow;

•How your show should handle George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police without getting fired;

•Life sucks – Make them laugh;

•How to be a better coach;

•… and more!

Register by clicking, here!

Upon registering, you will receive a link with webinar information.

Contact/email SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or (818) 842-4600 for more info!

« see more Net News