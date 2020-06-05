Begins Today

APPLE will host a, "Special Event Keynote and Platforms State of the Union," beginning today at 10a (PDT).

The APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE kicks off with new reveals, data and info on app creation. This showcase for the worldwide developer community offers an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms, directly from APPLE PARK.

Special Event Keynote: JUNE 22, 10a (PT)

Platforms State of the Union: JUNE 22, 2p (PT)

CNET reports, "APPLE is said to be focusing heavily on bringing more stability to the iPHONE with iOS14 and smoothing out some of the issues people experienced in iOS 13. Over the past few months, a number of APPLE rumor sites have reported getting their hands on early test versions of iOS14 with details about everything from interface changes to new apps. And while we can't know for certain whether or not these leaks are the real deal, or whether the changes listed will even make it to the final build of iOS 14, there's plenty to be excited about. "

« back to Net News