Special

An all-star cast will appear on a worldwide special to air on JUNE 27th on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations, SIRIUSXM, MSNBC, BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, and NBC television in the U.S. and BELL MEDIA radio stations, the CBC, CITYTV, and GLOBAL in CANADA, turning the focus on the effect of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.

DWAYNE JOHNSON will host the GLOBAL CITIZEN and EUROPEAN COMMISSION special "GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE -- THE CONCERT," with performances by SHAKIRA, COLDPLAY, USHER, JENNIFER HUDSON, MILEY CYRUS, JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO, J BALVIN, CHLOE X HALLE, YEMI ALADE, AND CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS and appearances by CHRIS ROCK, HUGH JACKMAN, KERRY WASHINGTON, CHARLIZE THERON, FOREST WHITAKER, DAVID BECKHAM, DERRICK JOHNSON, SALMA HAYEK PINAULT, BILLY PORTER, DIANE KRUGER, ANTONI POROWSKI, KEN JEONG, NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU, OLIVIA COLMAN, and OPAL TOMETI. EUROPEAN COMMISSION Pres. URSULA VON DER LAYEN will co-host the special, which aims to get governments, corporations, and philanthropists to commit to making CORONAVIRUS testing and treatment more equitably distributed worldwide.

Besides iHEARTMEDIA, SIRIUSXM, MSNBC, BLOOMBERG. NBC, BELL MEDIA, the CBC, CITYTV, and GLOBAL, the speclai is scheduled to air on NINE NETWORK in AUSTRALIA, ARD, CANAL+, and RTVE in EUROPE, GLOBO in BRAZIL, MULTICHOICE and SABC in AFRICA, and FUJI TV and STAR INDIA in ASIA. Streaming platforms offering the event will include APPLE, BRUT, ROKU, INSIGHT TV, TIDAL, TWITCH, TWITTER, YAHOO!, and YOUTUBE. Also carrying the event will be BARÇA TV, FUNDACIÓN AZTECA, MEDIACORP, MTV INTERNATIONAL, SONY CHANNEL LATIN AMERCIA, and TURNER LATIN AMERICA. The concert will follow a summit with thought leaders and advocates, including MELINDA GATES, MILEY CYRUS, ANGELIQUE KIDJO, KEN JEONG, KATE UPTON, JUSTIN VERLANDER, and NIKOLAIJ COSTER-WALDAU.

"Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to develop and equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines," said GLOBAL CITIZEN CEO HUGH EVANS. "'GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE -- THE CONCERT' will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers -- including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates -- who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it's available for everyone who needs it."

JOHNSON said, "I'm proud to join GLOBAL CITIZEN and the EUROPEAN COMMISSION to host the 'GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE' concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let's join together to chart a better future, for everyone."

"This moment requires all of us to act. As Global Citizens, we're calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics," said MILEY CYRUS. "Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live."

"Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere," said SHAKIRA. "We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION Pres. URSULA VON DER LEYEN said, "Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes. On 27 JUNE, at the 'GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE' Summit and Concert, artists, scientists and world leaders will speak with one voice, in a true and rare moment of global unity. They will commit to helping the world end coronavirus, while leaving no one behind. The EUROPEAN UNION is fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, for everyone that needs it. United, I know we can make the world a safer place."

« see more Net News