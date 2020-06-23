Glaus

With GUY PHILLIPS' retirement (NET NEWS 6/15), his co-host in afternoons at CH HOLDINGS News-Talk KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS, HEIDI GLAUS, is continuing in the daypart, joined by producer JOSH GILBERT for the appropriately-titled "THE HEIDI GLAUS SHOW WITH JOSH GILBERT."

GLAUS is a former reporter and host at crosstown NBC affiliate KSDK-TV and joined KTRS last year as PHILLIPS' co-host; GILBERT joined the station in 2010 and produced PHILLIPS and GLAUS' show before moving into the co-host's slot MONDAY (6/22).

« see more Net News