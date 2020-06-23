Added To Xfinity

SPOTIFY has been added to COMCAST's XFINITY cable service on the X1 and FLEX platforms. The music and podcast streaming service, in both free and paid versions, can be accessed now by FLEX customers with the XFINITY Voice Remote; the service has also been rolled out to X1 customers over the Internet.

"XFINITY customers love the broad range of content available on XFINITY, all easily discoverable with the award winning XFINITY Voice Remote,” said COMCAST CABLE SVP/Video and Entertainment REBECCA HEAP. “Music streaming on XFINITY X1 and FLEX is at an all-time high and we’re pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy SPOTIFY’s Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their XFINITY service.”

