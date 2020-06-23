Revisited

JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN's former CBC radio show and podcast "WIRETAP" has returned as a podcast in a re-release of 57 selected episodes this SUMMER. The CBC is re-releasing four episodes a week on MONDAYS.

GOLDSTEIN, a former producer for "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," hosted 'WIRETAP," a show featuring his self-deprecating monologues and tapes of calls with his exasperating friends (frequently, HOWARD CHACKOWITZ, GREGOR ERLICH, and JOSHUA KARPATI) and family (including his parents BUZZ and DINA), from 2004 through 2015. He went on to host the current podcast "HEAVYWEIGHT" for GIMLET MEDIA.

« see more Net News