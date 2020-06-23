Specials

ABC AUDIO is offering affiliates three specials for JULY 4TH weekend, including two music specials and one for News-Talk stations.

THE BROTHERS OSBORNE are hosting a Country special, "FOURTH OF JULY LIVE," with music from LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, KANE BROWN, REBA MCENTIRE, and others. A three-hour Rock special, "RED, WHITE AND ROCK LIVE!," will be hosted by MATT WOLFE and will feature in-concert cuts from ZZ TOP, HEART, JIMI HENDRIX, AEROSMITH, and, in an exclusive SPEAKEASY performance, SANTANA. And ALEX STONE hosts "TURNING TO TECH," a look at how Americans used technology during the pandemic lockdowns.

