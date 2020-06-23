New Wakeups

ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hit’s KXGL (100.9 THE EAGLE)/AMARILLO, TX adds SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s syndicated “ASHLEY AND BRAD” to mornings.

"We have TEXAS sized pride to be a part of AMARILLO's number one station! Said host, ASHLEY PAIGE. “We’re both looking forward to entertaining and waking up with THE EAGLE listeners!"

“ASHLEY AND BRAD” replaces “THE EAGLE MORNING SHOW WITH MORGAN AND TOM” hosted by MORGAN TANNER and TOM YOUNG.

MORGAN will now be heard middays 10a-3p and SATURDAYS 10a-2p.

« see more Net News