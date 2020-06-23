Mark Rider

ENTERCOM Country KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX taps the voice of MARK RIDER to re-image the station.

"We listened to dozens of amazing demos and RIDER’s sound stood out above them all. We’re stoked to have him on KMLE Country." said PD TIM RICHARDS.

“I live on a farm with goats, own a JOHN DEERE tractor and a RAM 2500, ride horses for fun and won an ACM award. I don’t think there’s too many other imaging guys out there ‘countrier’ than me,” said RIDER.

RIDER is paired with ANDREA COLLINS and both are represented for radio imaging by NATE ZEITZ at CESD.

