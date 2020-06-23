Hirt Rejoins TCR

TINO COCHINO RADIO continues its growth as the YEA NETWORKS nationally syndicated show brings back veteran PHOENIX production director, morning show producer and personality MATT HIRT. HIRT rejoins TINO COCHINO RADIO on MONDAY (6/29) as Executive Producer and as another co-host.

HIRT spent 16 years at RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX as production director plus he was a morning show producer for TINO COCHINO RADIO, KKFR's MG MORNING MADHOUSE and DEEZ NUTZ with JOEY BOY and J PHILLA. HIRT even did sales with KKFR.

TINO COCHINO RADIO even produced a music video to announce HIRT's return to TCR. Check it out here.





