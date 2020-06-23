Performing Rights Organization

ASCAP has launched a new paid internship program for students enrolled at HBCUs (HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES).

This SUMMER, five HBCU students will be given the opportunity to join ASCAP’s team to gain real-world experience in the music industry. Interns will remotely work alongside ASCAP professionals in their field of interest. The program will run through JULY and AUGUST.

The initial program partners include HOWARD UNIVERSITY (WASHINGTON, DC), CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY (ATLANTA, GA), MOREHOUSE COLLEGE (ATLANTA, GA), and BENNETT COLLEGE (GREENSBORO, NC).

ASCAP SVP/Rhythm & Soul NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON said, “We have a responsibility to seek to nurture talent and empower the next generation of Black leaders in the music business, just as we do on the creative side.

Our goal is to provide experience within ASCAP and to help our interns connect with the larger industry as they pursue their careers."

ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS added, “This program is a natural extension of ASCAP’s ongoing work to create and evolve a culture of inclusion and belonging that reflects and serves the incredible diversity of our ASCAP membership.

"By creating a new pipeline for college students to gain music industry work experience, we hope to provide meaningful mentorships and opportunities to new generations of Black leaders who will influence the future of the music business.”

BENNETT COLLEGE Dir./Donor Relations & Stewardship/Interim Coordinator for Career Services YOLANDE JOHNSON said, “BENNETT COLLEGE is thrilled to be a part of the inaugural class of ASCAP’s HBCU internship program.

"ASCAP will provide our students with invaluable, real-world experience and expand their understanding of the music business. We are looking forward to this partnership and what the future holds for our talented students.”

CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY/Creative & Marketing Services Specialist/University Relations CAFABIAN HEARD commented, “Some of the most meaningful education takes place outside of a traditional classroom. We are excited to have our students learn from top executives in the music industry. ASCAP is a global leader in entertainment and this internship opportunity is priceless.”

