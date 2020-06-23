New

A new advocacy group called the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION (BMAC) has launched and seeks to tackle racism, not just in the music industry, but also in "society at large." The group was started by over 30 top managers, agents, attorneys and other industry executives.

BMAC is currently overseen by an Executive Committee that includes ASHAUNNA AYARS, BINTA BROWN, CARON VEAZEY, COURTNEY STEWART, DAMIEN SMITH, JAMIL DAVIS, PROPHET and SHAWN “TUBBY” HOLIDAY. BMAC notes it is advised by a board consisting of CLARENCE AVANT, IRVING AZOFF, QUINCY JONES and RON SWEENEY.

The group issued an open letter, calling for “a plan for change” to be put in place by the music industry “within the next 30 days”.

Learn more here.

