Companion Podcasts

iHEARTMEDIA and WARNERMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT are partnering to coproduce companion podcasts for HBO MAX series. The arrangement will begin with companion podcasts for the new third season of "SEARCH PARTY" and RIDLEY SCOTT's new sci-fi series "RAISED BY WOLVES." Under the partnership, iHEARTMEDIA will have first-look rights to produce companion podcasts for the new subscription streaming television platform.

“We look forward to working with iHEARTMEDIA as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best,” said HBO MAX Chief Content Officer and TBS-TNT-truTV Pres. KEVIN REILLY. “Today’s streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to forge this new partnership with WARNERMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT to create an exciting slate of companion podcasts based on the incredible content coming to HBO MAX,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “WARNERMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT’s networks and brands have long been a marvel in the entertainment industry, and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to be a part of their legendary storytelling and to bring this trove of new content to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.”

