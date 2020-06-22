Cutbacks

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS-F and PBS affiliate KPBS-TV/SAN DIEGO have laid off three staffers and reduced by 50% the work hours of 15 other employees in cuts effective JULY 1st, reports the SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing KPBS staff, said that management blamed the cuts on the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic and came after the union had offered to work with the station to come up with alternatives like buyouts, pay cuts, or work-sharing; the station says that it has already cut $800,000 in expenses and expects a six-figure loss for the year.

GM TOM KARLO told the U-T that while audiences for the stations and their digital assets have increased, the pandemic has caused "a drop in key revenue areas, including underwriting, membership, and donor support." The station indicated that more cuts could be coming, including up to 10% pay cuts for senior management.

