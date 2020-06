KKDJ/Fresno Adds

BANANA JOE RADIO GROUP's FLASHBACK TOP 40 DIGITAL NETWORK, established in 2005, welcomes its first "Charter" member affiliate, as the reborn KKDJ/FRESNO started airing BANANA JOE AND THE FT40 Hybrid format live from HOLLYWOOD.

Contact BANANA JOE MONTIONE in HOLLYWOOD for more details at (747) 999-7061 or joe@synchronicity.co.

