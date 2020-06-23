Software Partnership

Out-of-home background audio provider and programmatic ad platform VIBENOMICS has announced a partnership with software provider VISTAR MEDIA.

“VISTAR MEDIA is a pioneer and leader in the programmatic OOH space,” said VIBENOMICS CEO BRENT OAKLEY. “Together, we are opening up access to this growing channel, while utilizing VISTAR MEDIA’s experience in building a vast exchange across some of the largest place-based venues in the world. This partnership is so unique because no other SSP could handle both the nuances of out-of-home and provide access to real demand at that level.”

“VISTAR chose to partner with VIBENOMICS and to embrace audio out-of-home because it provides our marketers with the ability to reach a consumer near the point-of-purchase in a retail environment,” said VISTAR MEDIA CEO MICHAEL PROVENZANO. “Our customers are already doing that with screens in retail locations, and audio-out-of-home is a perfect extension of those strategies. Our partnership with VIBENOMICS creates not only a new category of DOOH, but also indicates a bright future of advertising overall.”

« see more Net News