HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has debuted a new weekly podcast on racial issues, "COLORS: A DIALOGUE ON RACE IN AMERICA." The show is hosted by WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ GREEN and former WTOP commentator CHRIS CORE, who paired for a similar radio show, "BLACK AND WHITE," when they were both working at crosstown News-Talk WMAL-A in 1993.

“This is a pivotal moment in AMERICA’s history. We’ve had them before but failed to fully address the festering problem of racism,” said GREEN. “From my perspective, meaningful, respectful dialogue that leads to decisive, positive changes for all is the only way to do that. I’m hopeful ‘COLORS’ will spur others to do that.”

CORE added, “If JJ and I can light even a little candle of better understanding it will be worth the effort.”

