iHeartCountry Special

iHEARTMEDIA is producing a Country music television and radio special to air during INDEPENDENCE DAY weekend. “iHEARTCOUNTRY 4th of JULY BBQ” will feature performances from KANE BROWN, LAUREN ALAINA and OLD DOMINION, all performing live from the back yards of their homes.

Hosted by iHEART personality BOBBY BONES, the special will air on The CW NETWORK on FRIDAY, JULY 3rd at 7p (CT) and audio broadcast on iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide. It will replay throughout the holiday weekend on CWTV.com and on iHEARTCOUNTRY stations.

