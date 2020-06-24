Binnie Media Promotion

BINNIE MEDIA is promoting HEATH COLE to VP/Programming. HEATH replaces STAN BENNETT who announced in APRIL he will be leaving the stations after 25 years to run his own group of stations.

BINNIE MEDIA Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI commented “HEATH has had a long successful career in radio programming and sales in the upper valley region of NEW HAMPSHIRE and VERMONT. He brings years of knowledge in radio programming, operations and sales. Here at BINNIE MEDIA we love promoting from within and this is the perfect example of that.”

COLE said “I want to thank MASSIMO ROSATI for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity to lead one of the best programming/production teams in the country.”

BENNETT will leave BINNIE MEDIA on JULY 10th. “I have no regrets, the last 25 years have been amazing starting as a part-time announcer in 1994 and leaving as the VP of Programming is something I’m very proud of and highlights BINNIE MEDIA’s commitment to advancing their employees," he said. "Now, it’s time to pass the stations on to HEATH, who will do an amazing job leading them to another level.”

« see more Net News