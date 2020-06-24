New

Celebrity chef MARCUS SAMUELSSON and Hip Hop artist JASON "TIMBUKTU" DIAKITÉ are co-hosting a new podcast via ACAST. "THIS MOMENT," which debuted TUESDAY (6/23), is a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the friends' lives.

"First the pandemic shattered our daily lives, leaving me in my adopted hometown of HARLEM and driving JASON back to our native SWEDEN. With this ocean between us but these tremendous tidal waves affecting us both, we knew now was the time to launch THIS MOMENT," said SAMUELSSON. "Each episode is the unfolding of the conversation that we are having as we navigate these times, as two creatives seeking to find and create meaning amidst it all."

DIAKITÉ added, “Our podcast is meant as a bridge across the ATLANTIC, between our countries, origins, experiences, and emotions. With the world in a state of massive change right now, we aim to use THIS MOMENT to have a dialogue on social issues we are passionate about. Starting a podcast together felt like a natural step for us to take, to create a place to discuss and debate issues together with our listeners.”

