Drive-In Summer Concert Series

C3 PRESENTS, the producers behind VOODOO MUSIC + ARTS EXPERIENCE, are launching The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert Series, with a three-part weekly outdoor drive-in concert experience at the LAKEFRONT ARENA in NEW ORLEANS.

TANK AND THE BANGAS will kick-off the series on FRIDAY, JULY 10th, followed by GALACTIC featuring ANJELIKA JELLY JOSEPH on FRIDAY, JULY 17th and THE REVIVALISTS on FRIDAY, JULY 24th.

The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert series is said to offer fans a unique opportunity to safely enjoy live music from some of NEW ORLEANS’ favorite artists while following social distancing guidelines.

A Car Pass provides a 20ft x 17ft parking space for a standard vehicle and entry for the number of passengers the vehicle legally seats. Each parking spot will have clearly labeled boundaries, including a dedicated tailgating space to enjoy the concert outside of your car with a six-foot cushion between neighbors to provide safe distancing. Concessions will not be sold on-site, so fans are allowed to bring their own prepared food and non-glass beverages along with blankets and chairs to set up in their personal tailgate party space.

For the full list of safety measures, allowed, prohibited items and additional information, visit www.voodoofestival.com.

