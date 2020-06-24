Charese Fruge, Mickey Guyton

This week ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH" column finds CHARESE FRUGE in conversation with one of the few Black female Country music performers, MICKEY GUYTON. CAPITOL NASHVILLE GUYTON's song, "Black Like Me," recently went viral, and subsequently gained some organic airplay at the format following the murder of GEORGE FLOYD last month in MINNEAPOLIS. GUYTON told FRUGE, "Country radio is important to me, because I grew up in ARLINGTON, TX listening to Country music. It’s also important to me because I want women of color to be able to feel seen. If I’m there, then they are seen."

