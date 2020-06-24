Community Support

NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WNCS (THE POINT)/BURLINGTON-MONTPELIER, VT is the radio sponsor of the annual POINT TO POINT charity riding and running event which raises funds for the VERMONT FOODBANK.

This year the event will be virtual with “contestants” being able to ride or run on their choice of a variety of courses. POINT TO POINT takes place SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st.

Learn more at www.pointfm.com, or at www.thepointtopoint.org.

