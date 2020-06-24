Tim Sheehan Is A Free Agent

ALL ACCESS has learned that TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WRKI(I-95)/DANBURY, CT PD/Afternoon personality TIM SHEEHAN has left the station after a 31 year run. SHEEHAN made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page last THURSDAY, JUNE 18th.

SHEEHAN posted, "Aaaaand 2020 just keeps on cranking! As of (THURSDAY, JUNE 18th) I am no longer with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and I-95. It's all good and I have nothing but great memories of one of the nation's legendary rockers. The timing couldn't be better, actually. With the nest just about officially empty, the opportunities are endless, both in and out of radio. Thanks to all at TOWNSQUARE for the opportunity to rock the mighty I-95 and thanks for listening. See you soon."

Reach out to SHEEHAN at (203) 788-5657 or timsheehanct@gmail.com.

« see more Net News