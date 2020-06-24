-
Spinnup Launches In Japan To Connect With The Independent Artist Community And Discover Talent For Universal Music Group
June 24, 2020
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has partnered with SPINNUP, a global DIY digital distribution service for independent and unsigned music to launched in JAPAN.
The newly launched, localized Japanese language service will help provide local independent artists the opportunity to release their music around the world and be heard by local UNIVERSAL MUSIC A&Rs at the same time.
