New Combination

SALISBURY UNIVERSITY Classical WSCL/SALISBURY-Variety WSDL/OCEAN CITY, MD (DELMARVA PUBLIC RADIO) and UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE Jazz-Blues-News-Talk WESM/PRINCESS ANNE, MD are merging their operations under the umbrella of DELMARVA PUBLIC MEDIA.

Under the partnership to be launched on JULY 1st, the three stations will remain under their present ownership and DELMARVA PUBLIC RADIO will handle business operations, sales, and development services (the stations currently share engineering). The formats will remain the same, although WSDL will carry some of WESM's live-hosted shows, WSCL will expand its Classical programming to air around the clock, and WESM will serve as the NPR affiliate.

“Since 1987, WESM and DELMARVA PUBLIC RADIO have brought public radio to listeners throughout portions of MARYLAND, DELAWARE and VIRGINIA,” said GM GERRY WESTON. “From the beginning, we have shared similar missions of enhancing the area’s cultural offerings and creating a more informed population. This partnership makes sense not only from an operational standpoint, but because it will widen the listener base for the locally produced programming in addition to the national shows we will continue to carry.”

« see more Net News