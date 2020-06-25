Helping Local Businesses

COVID-19 has caused hardship to many businesses over the past months, with many still struggling to serve their customers, communities and employees.

As businesses begin to reopen, COX MEDIA GROUP's LONG ISLAND stations are asking listeners to help locally owned companies to get back on their feet.

Classic Rock WBAB and Top 40 sister WBLI are teaming up to encourage LONG ISLANDERS to exclusively 'Shop Local' on LONG ISLAND every SATURDAY.

The on-air and digital campaign was designed to remind listeners about the benefits of shopping local and supporting small businesses. It will feature many of the homegrown business success stories and focus on some that need support in order to stay open, with the ultimate goal to bring back the local economy stronger than before.

Area business owners can sign up at WBAB.com and WBLI.com to be included on the 'Shop Local Saturday' listing and to be featured in radio announcements each FRIDAY and SATURDAY.

All LONG ISLANDERS are encouraged to post messages and photos with the hashtag: #LIShopLocal and draw attention to their favorite local businesses that need a boost.

