Adds Podcast Network

Magazine and website publisher CONDÉ NAST announced the launch of its own podcast netwotk at its NEWFRONTS presentation on TUESDAY (6/23). The company has been involved with podcasts at many of its properties before, but has not aggregated the shows under a network umbrella before.

The CONDÉ NAST PODCAST NETWORK will debut with seven new podcasts, including legendary VOGUE publisher ANNA WINTOUR hosting "IN VOGUE," a look at '90s fashion and culture; "THE PITCHFORK REVIEW," based on the music website; and WIRED magazine's "GET WIRED." The company also announced aggressive moves in video, including NBA content under a new deal with its GQ SPORTS.

« see more Net News