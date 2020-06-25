Ryan, Jai And Mak

Congratulations to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3)/CLARKSVILLE, TN morning co-host JAI KERSHNER of "FLETCH & JAI," and new dad, WESTWOOD ONE's "Nights With ELAINA" producer RYAN KERSHNER, on the birth of their son MICHAEL ALAN (aka MAK).

Congratulations also to JAI's parents, the maternal grandparents MIKE and DORIS McVAY of McVAY MEDIA CONSULTANTS.



