-
WVVR (Beaver 100.3)/Clarksville, TN Morning Show Host Jai Kershner's A Mom
June 25, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3)/CLARKSVILLE, TN morning co-host JAI KERSHNER of "FLETCH & JAI," and new dad, WESTWOOD ONE's "Nights With ELAINA" producer RYAN KERSHNER, on the birth of their son MICHAEL ALAN (aka MAK).
Congratulations also to JAI's parents, the maternal grandparents MIKE and DORIS McVAY of McVAY MEDIA CONSULTANTS.
-