Deja Vu

ABC AUDIO’s nationally syndicated THE DEJA VU SHOW has added five new affiliates to its growing list.

The new stations are BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS Urban AC KBXT (101.9 THE BEAT)/BRYAN, TX; TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban AC KISX (107.3 KISS FM)/TYLER, TX; TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban AC KSSM (MY KISS 103.1)/WACO, TX; TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban AC KMJI (MAJIC 93.3)/TEXARKANA, ARK; and SUMMITMEDIA Urban AC WRKA (103.9 THE GROOVE)/LOUISVILLE, KY.

ABC AUDIO’s Exec. Dir./Business Strategy/Programming/Distribution HEIDI ORINGER said, “Throughout her career, DEJA has drawn high ratings in every market where she’s heard. We’re thrilled that in syndication THE DEJA VU SHOW followed suit and is experiencing the same level of success and rapid growth.

"DEJA’s insightful content and her standout personality draw large, diverse audiences. We’re excited that stations are adding THE DEJA VU SHOW to their lineups and equally excited that she is so favored by advertisers as well.”

For more information about the show contact CHRISTOPHER VENICE here.

« see more Net News