ANTI-FLAG have announced a digital tour, dubbed "Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party!" The band will stream sets from festivals at which it has performed and chat live with fans.

"At times of societal unrest, ANTI-FLAG have always looked to the punk-rock community and work of our shows for solace. Because we can't tour right now, we wanted to find a way to stay connected and share our collective stories. These shows travel across the globe, and throughout years. We look forward to watching them with you, and regaining the energy we get from the show to have the strength and optimism to keep fighting for a better, more just world!"

Fans can re-live classic sets alongside the band, as the members will be chatting live during the streams every day at 6p ET/3p PT from this FRIDAY, JUNE 26th until TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at veeps.com.

Those who purchase the "All Access Package" will receive a bonus stream on JULY 1st, featuring the LIVE AT RED ROCKS 2018 show, a limited edition 'Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party!' T-shirt, and a tour laminate.

Checkout the event on FACEBOOK here.

The streaming schedule is as follows:

6/26 — HELLFEST 2013

6/27 — PUKKELPOP 2008

6/28 — WOODSTOCK POLAND 2012

6/29 — VAINSTREAM 2016

6/30 — RESURRECTION FEST 2018

7/1 — RED ROCKS 2018 (BONUS — ALL ACCESS Package Only)

« see more Net News