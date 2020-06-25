Anders

Country artist HANNAH ANDERS has signed with NEW YORK-based label SPECTRA MUSIC GROUP. Her debut single “Break Us,” is due on FRIDAY, JULY 17th. She is also represented by NASHVILLE-based artist development company BURNING GROUND ENTERTAINMENT.

"GOD had a better plan for my year than I ever could have imagined," said ANDERS. “Every artist needs someone who believes in them, and while I was wondering if I'd ever take that next step in my career, they were watching and waiting for the right time. I’m grateful that this is the moment they chose… I can't wait to see what this next chapter will bring.”

