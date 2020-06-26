Special Performance

BRIAN McKNIGHT will give a special remote performance as part of the “KEITH SWEAT PRESENTS THE iHEARTRADIO R&B LIVE CONCERT SERIES," TONIGHT at 8p (ET).

It can be heard on SWEAT’s PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated national radio show "THE SWEAT HOTEL," and will also be available on the show’s iHEARTRADIO Channel, and KSweatLive.com.

SWEAT, iHEARTRADIO, TEDDY RILEY, and OMNIS joined forces for “KEITH SWEAT PRESENTS THE iHEARTRADIO R&B LIVE CONCERT SERIES” in recognition of BLACK MUSIC MONTH.

Since debuting in MAY, audiences have been treated to performances by 112, PRETTY RICKY, BOBBY V., LLOYD, NEXT, SILK, CARL THOMAS, DAVE HOLLISTER, CASE, TANK, RAHEEM DeVAUGHN, and MUSIQ SOULCHILD.

