New Shows

TENDERFOOT TV has announced two new podcasts and a second season for another.

The new shows, produced in partnership with CADENCE13, include "WHISTLEBLOWER," with TIM LIVINGSTON hosting the story of the 2007 NBA betting scandal involving referee TIM DONAGHY, and "DEAD AND GONE," a new podcast from "DISGRACELAND" and "THE 27 CLUB" creator JAKE BRENNAN and "UP AND VANISHED" host/creator PAYNE LINDSEY about the mysterious deaths and disappearances of GRATEFUL DEAD fans over the years. Returning for another season is NEIL STRAUSS' "TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA."

“Music and sports are two new avenues that we’ve been looking forward to covering for some time now. Our listeners can expect the same immersive listening experience that they've become accustomed to in our classic true crime shows." said TENDERFOOT TV Pres. DONALD ALBRIGHT. "Not only are we expanding our show offerings and introducing new hosts, but we're excited to bring back our biggest success of 2019, 'TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA'. With hosts like JAKE, TIM, and NEIL, listeners are getting the best of the best.”



“C13 is all about the hit business, and being aligned with some of the most impactful cultural shows and creators,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “TENDERFOOT TV continues to lead the industry in the true crime genre, and this next round of stories are going to be among the most compelling yet.”



TENDERFOOT TV recently launched "SOMEBODY" with the INVISIBLE INSTITUTE, TOPIC STUDIOS, and THE INTERCEPT, and the one-episode scripted "LOOKING FOR LATOYA" with ISSA RAE's RAEDIO and HBO, based on the show-within-a-show on RAE's HBO series "INSECURE."

