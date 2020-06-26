Winners

The NEW JERSEY chapter of the SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS has announced the winners of its 2020 SIGNATURE AWARDS. The usual awards luncheon was not held this year due to the pandemic.

The HERBERT MORRISON Award For Best Audio Story went to KAREN ROUSE of NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK for three reports, “Criminal justice reformers say let inmates vote,” “Some N.J. lawmakers raise concerns over bill to legalize recreational marijuana,’’ and “Coalition of black organizations challenges status quo in TRENTON."

The other radio honoree was TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5), which garnered a third place nod in the MORRISON Award category for DINO FLAMMIA's "Child Mental Health," a second-place finish in the GABE PRESSMAN Award For Best News Video for ERIC SCOTT, LOU HOCHMAN, and PATRICK LAVERY's “Opioids and Addiction: Get Help Tonight,” and another third-place honor for MICHAEL SYMONS' "NEW JERSEY's incredibly shrinking property tax relief program."

And in the MORRISON Award category, a podcast took second-place honors, SCOTT GURIAN's "FAR FROM HOME," for the "Visiting CHERNOBYL" episode.

