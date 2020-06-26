iHeartMedia

iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES that an exclusive PRIDE mix from DIPLO has been added to the lineup of previously announced artists, celebrities and DJs scheduled to participate in the “50 Years of Pride in LA” celebration, taking place TONIGHT at 7p (PT).

The special virtual event will be hosted by iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES on-air personalities including LISA FOXX, HUDSON, SISANIE, J CRUZ and DJ LEZLEE featuring performances from GROUPLOVE, ABSOFACTO, ASHE and TIFFANY.

In addition, the celebration will feature original PRIDE celebration DJ sets from CHRISTIE JAMES, REZZ, SCOTTY FOX, GRABBITZ and DJ LEZLEE, with shout-outs from KESHA, DUA LIPA, BEBE RHEXA, LANCE BASS, ADAM LAMBERT, MEGHAN TRAINOR, NEON TREES' TYLER GLENN and "RUPAUL's Drag Race" stars ROCK M SAKURA and WIDOW VON 'DU, among others.

« see more Net News