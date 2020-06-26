Shawn Parr's Across The Country

SHAWN PARR, host of KEY NETWORKS' nationally syndicated Country radio show, "SHAWN PARR’s Across the Country," visited his newest affiliate, JASPER ON THE AIR Country WQKZ/JASPER, IN, on a mission to get to know everything he could about the city, defying the pandemic. PARR begins airing as the station's morning show on MONDAY, JUNE 29th.

PARR commented, "Being brought on to do mornings at WQKZ means the world, and I wanted to get there ASAP and meet the entire team. GENE KUNTZ and MELANIE AREHART were kind enough to show me around and introduce me to historic downtown JASPER and the amazing train depot. ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH brought tears to my eyes and took my breath away. And eating lunch at their famous GERMAN schnitzel bank (bonk) was just the best ever. I have known GENE for years and feel so blessed to be part of this heritage station in DUBOIS COUNTY."

"SHAWN PARR's Across the Country" launched nationwide on JUNE 1st (NET NEWS 5/28) and is now heard in 20 markets across the U.S. For more information, contact KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN at (844) KEY-NETS or dennis@keynetworks.com. For advertisers and sponsors, contact KEY NETWORKS EVP Ad Sales RICH BAUM at (847) 502-8329 or rich@keynetworks.com.

