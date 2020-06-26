Carlota Rocked Las Vegas

ALL ACCESS has learned that LOTUS RADIO Active Rock KOMP/LAS VEGAS MD/midday personality CARLOTA GONZALEZ has left the station after a 22 year run.

CARLOTA posted this on THURSDAY, JUNE 25th on her FACEBOOK page:

"Well all good things must come to an end. Today was that day. I can’t even begin to express my gratitude to KOMP 92.3 and the staff at LOTUS BROADCASTING. It’s been one helluva a ride. Thank you so much for everything. What’s even harder to express is my love and appreciation for the city of LAS VEGAS and the people who are here and who have been a part of my life everyday from 9a-2p for over 22 years. Thank you for taking me to work, along with you in the car, in your home and in your heart. Thank you from every part of my soul for being with me for so many years. I’m going to miss you. So, please If you see me on the street, out and about, say Hi. Much love, CARLOTA En La Casa."

CARLOTA remains the founder and owner of KILPOP.com, and can be reached at carlota@kilpop.com.

