Rejoice In The Spirit Of Giving To Others

So many have given so much of themselves and REACH MEDIA and RADIO ONE team up to present a night to honor the community and benefit first responders who have endured and helped so many through the COVID-19 pandemic. "A Night of Inspiration” will take place on THURSDAY, JULY 2, at 7p (EST) with a portion of the proceeds going to first responders or their families who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

This will be a rich entertainment experience to the community, listeners, front-line workers and first responders that will take place from the safety and comfort of their own digital devices.

REACH MEDIA EVP/Business Affairs And Entertainment GARY BOND said, “The Night Of Inspiration at its essence is about taking an inspirational moment and turning that into hours, days, weeks, and years of positive action during these unprecedented times. In this COVID-19 climate of social distancing and limited gatherings, we’re coming to people where they are, right in the living room, by bringing a spectacular night of entertainment to uplift, edify, and renew us all as agents of change."

Hosted by REACH MEDIA personalities ERICA CAMPBELL, WILLIE MOORE JR., and DARLENE McCOY, this virtual event ill feature performances by Grammy award winning recording artist, author, music executive and actor lecrae, Grammy award winning artist, pastor and inspirational leader HEZEKIAH WALKER, 3 time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and author JEKALYN CARR, and multi-award winning songwriter, producer and recording artist CHARLES JENKINS, as well as highlighting “inspired moments” from those who lived them.

And, First Responders will also get an opportunity to win a performance spot and have their performance broadcast during the event along with the opportunity to have a single produced by renowned Producer WARRYN CAMPBELL from MY BLOCK RECORDS.

« see more Net News