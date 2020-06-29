Sharpe

Get well wishes to CLAY “UNCLE SNAP” SHARPE of AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT’s Southern Rock/Country/Hip Hop duo THE LACS. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia and is currently being treated in ICU at a local hospital, according to a post on the band’s FACEBOOK page on SATURDAY, JUNE 27th.

The post read, “Everyone stay safe out there, and let’s all say a little prayer for our boy.”

« see more Net News