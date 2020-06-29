Partnership

The KANSAS CITY STAR and UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY are partnering for a news initiative to cover the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, "THE NEXT NORMAL."

The program will find STAR reporters appearing on KCUR and the radio station's reporters will be getting bylines in the paper, with stories airing in KCUR news coverage and on the "UP TO DATE" talk show. The partnership will also result in a "State of KANSAS CITY" special report about the recovery.

Topics to be covered by the program include the local economy and the specific impact on both KANSAS CITYs and suburban OVERLAND PARK, KS; health care; downtown; leisure; and education.

