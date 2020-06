Young Kyrie

Congratulations to MAX MEDIA KFCO (HOT 107.1)/DENVER's MERCEDES "YA GIRL CEDES" HOWARD on the birth of her son, KYRIE. KYRIE was born TUESDAY (6/23). KYRIE weighed in at 7 lbs, 9 oz on day one.

Mom and KYRIE are doing very well.

