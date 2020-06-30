Mr. Master

MR. MASTER's AUTOMATION IMPORT MANAGER (AIM) will now automate the network audio and compliance process for all CUMULUS MEDIA stations nationwide.

A provider of workflow optimization software, MR. MASTER has extended its partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA to include all of its 424 local stations across 87 markets. MR. MASTER will use its AIM software to automate CUMULUS' network audio and compliance process, including delivery, processing, and affidavit posting within 24 hours.

MR.MASTER President STU JACOBS commented, “We are very excited to grow and deepen our relationship with CUMULUIS by managing their network audio and compliance workflow for all of their stations. We are greatly looking forward to welcoming these new markets into the MR. MASTER family.”

CUMULUS MEDIA SVP Revenue Strategy and Operations JOHN KAUFMAN stated, "We were answering a call from our markets, which were looking for a way to improve the network continuity process and save meaningful time. MR. MASTER’s AIM software offers a great solution for all CUMULUS markets."

