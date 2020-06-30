Beyoncé Visual Album

DISNEY PLUS announced a new visual album from BEYONCÉ, “BLACK IS KING,” inspired by “THE LION KING” and is coming to the streaming service next month, reports VARIETY.

BEYONCÉ wrote, directed, and was executive producer on the project. It will premiere JULY 31st globally on DISNEY PLUS.

That's just one year behind the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of DISNEY’s “THE LION KING” remake.

The visual album features CHILDISH GAMBINO, KENDRICK LAMAR, PHARRELL, 070 SHAKE, TIERRA WHACK, JAY-Z, BLUE IVY CARTER AND JESSIE REYEZ, as well as AFRICAN artists including WIZKID, SHATTA WALE, BURNA BOY, MR EAZI, TIWA SAVAGE, TEKNO, YEMI ALADE, BUSISWA and SALATIEL.

Teaser Trailer

