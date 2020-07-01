Issa & Cam

PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ has paired voiceover/imaging rising star ISSA LOPEZ with big name VO talent CAM "BUZZ" BRAINARD, an ATLAS IMAGING voice, for imaging duties.

LOPEZ told ALL ACCESS, "I am so excited about this new opportunity to be paired with the fabulous CAM "BUZZ" BRAINARD for the imaging at STAR 99.1 ... this just makes my day."

ISSA's specialty is bilingual voice overs. Find her at www.issavoice.com or issavoice@gmail.com.

