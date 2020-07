Heidi West

MIX TALENT voiceover artist HEIDI WEST is the new female voice of iHEARTRADIO's "Soft Rock” on the iHEARTRADIO app.

HEIDI said, "It is an absolute honor and dream come true to help brand 'Soft Rock' and be a part of the amazing iHEARTRADIO app! I am so grateful and can't thank the crew at THE MIX GROUP enough."

HEIDI's demo is on THE MIX TALENT website here.

