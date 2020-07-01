-
KGSR-HD2-K246BD (ACL Radio)/Austin Reimagines ‘Blues On The Green’ Series
July 1, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2 K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO 97.1)/AUSTIN can’t do its annual summer concert series BLUES ON THE GREEN at ZILKER PARK this year due to CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) restrictions. So, they are taking it to the screen.
BLUES ON THE SCREEN debuts WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th in partnership with TV station KTBC (FOX 7)/AUSTIN. The event will be raising money for CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK and E4 YOUTH with a lineup curated by popular AUSTIN musician JACKIE VENSON.
The first BLUES ON THE SCREEN will feature local artists ALESIA LANI, KYDD JONES and SAM HOUSTON & BLK ODYSSY, with a special set from the legendary MISS LAVELLE WHITE.
Future BLUES ON THE SCREEN details will be forthcoming.
Learn more here.
-