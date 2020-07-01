Expanding

RESORT RADIO Oldies KCSY (SUNNY FM)/TWISP, WA is expanding to eastern WASHINGTON state with the LMA of WHEELER BROADCASTING Classic Rock KEYG-F (THE KEY) and Country KEYG-A (KEY COUNTRY 1490 AM)/GRAND COULEE, WA and translators K249CV/OMAK, WA and K251AZ/MALAGA, WA. The SUNNY FM format will on both KCSY and KEYG-F, and KEYG-A will continue with Country. The LMA begins TODAY (7/1), with the stations managed from RESORT RADIO's business office in WENATCHEE.

RESORT RADIO GM/Partner DAVID HERALD said, “This consolidated broadcast agreement will allow us to combine our sales and programming efforts affording an incredible marketing opportunity for advertisers to reach listeners all over Eastern WASHINGTON."

WHEELER BROADCASTING Owner/GM MARK WHEELER added, “We are excited to enter into this agreement with RESORT RADIO, LLC (SUNNY FM). We’ve been trying to put together a deal for many years to maximize the impact and synergies of our stations, but the timing never worked out. RESORT RADIO’s solid management team, GM/Partner DAVID HERALD and his experienced long-time partners KENT PHILLIPS and DAVID BAUER have built SUNNY FM into a strong local brand and the consolidation of our stations will give them even a stronger presence in the market.”

