It took some time, but EDWARDS MEDIA LLC has finally launched a Sports format in the WACO market, debuting CBS SPORTS RADIO CENTRAL TEXAS on KWBT-HD2/WACO. The station is using CBS SPORTS RADIO's lineup plus a local show in the 2-6p (CT) slot with GM/Sports Dir. RICH RICHARDSON ("GO BIG OR GO HOME") starting in mid-JULY, plus HOUSTON ROCKETS NBA basketball and syndicated NFL football and NCAA football and basketball play-by-play.

The format was initially announced in the FALL of 2018 as coming to K231CG/WACO, but the launch was delayed and the license for the 94.1 FM translator was cancelled in DECEMBER 2018 after the FCC agreed with a competitor that the station had never been constructed at its original site and the license had thus expired by law. The new iteration of the station will be on the HD2 channel of Urban KWBT (94.5 THE BEAT)/WACO with no analog translator simulcast for now.

RICHARDSON said, “We look forward to the opportunity to change the sports radio scene in CENTRAL TEXAS with the best in local, national and play by play sports talk. The current situation in the country has changed the sports scene throughout the world, but there are more chances than ever for hosts and listeners to express their opinions, frustrations, even hypotheticals as to what happens next. As live sports come back, we plan to do our best to keep listeners informed and entertained on a weekly, daily, and hourly basis while still allowing them to voice their opinions.”

OM EDWARD GRAHAM added, “Sports are one of AMERICA’s favorite pastimes and we are extremely excited to bring 94.5 HD 2 CBS SPORTS RADIO CENTRAL TEXAS to listeners. Through our local programming we will be able to connect with our listeners on air and in the community.”

