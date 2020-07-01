Garcia (Photo: Komando.com)

Condolences to family, friends, and co-workers of MANNY GARCIA, Producer and "DIY Guy" of the syndicated KIM KOMANDO SHOW, who died of injuries sustained in a car accident at 26. GARCIA joined the show in AUGUST 2018 as a Production Assistant and became Producer in MARCH 2019; he also worked as a freelance voiceover talent.

In a post to FACEBOOK, KOMANDO said that "everyone on our staff loved MANNY and his upbeat happiness. He had grown to be an integral part of... WESTSTAR and THE KIM KOMANDO SHOW. And wow, our listeners certainly loved him too. MANNY was doing an incredible job for all of us, especially in being a bright, happy and upbeat shining star during this pandemic. His loss is so painful that words are not adequate. Praying for you, MANNY, and your family."

And on her website, KOMANDO added, "Everyone on our team loved MANNY and I mean every single person. Our callers and listeners certainly loved him too. I was mentoring MANNY to play a role in our shows, including having his own show someday.

"I was teaching MANNY about radio, television, and business and in the midst o that, we talked a lot about life, family, and the world. He was wise beyond his years. MANNY was doing an incredible job for all of us, especially being a bright, happy, and upbeat shining star during this pandemic."

A tribute page is on the KOMANDO.COM website with comments from GARCIA's co-workers; see it by clicking here.

